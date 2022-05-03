Phillies move Kyle Schwarber back to leadoff spot, without Nick Castellanos vs. Rangers

Phillies shake up top of lineup; Castellanos away from team for great reason originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies put out three different lineups Tuesday for their series opener at home against the Texas Rangers and they included surprises.

Kyle Schwarber is back in the leadoff spot and Alec Bohm bats second. Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura were dropped to the bottom third of the order.

And after initially appearing in the lineup, Nick Castellanos was scratched. His wife, Jess, went into labor. The Phillies have not yet put Castellanos on the paternity list because they were unable to get anyone from their Double A or Triple A roster to Philadelphia in time. Double A Reading is on the road in Portland, while Triple A Lehigh Valley is in Syracuse.

Schwarber returns to the leadoff spot after spending the last 13 games in the five- or six-hole. He has been red-hot over those 13 games, hitting .279/.404/.744 with six home runs, 13 RBI and eight walks in 52 plate appearances. His season OPS is up to .838 despite the .200 batting average.

"Schwarbs, it's kind of how we envisioned him in the beginning," manager Joe Girardi said prior to Tuesday's game. "He's starting to get locked in and I want him to have at-bats."

Was it a tough call moving Schwarber back up top given the recent run production in what are typically considered better RBI spots?

"You hope that there's run-producing spots everywhere," Girardi said. "You expect your guys at the bottom of the order that have been accomplished hitters to get on, too. Against right-handers, I want Schwarbs to get some of the most at-bats on the team."

Schwarber will see some consistent run atop the lineup, particularly against right-handers. Girardi said he wants to stick with this lineup and that he won't be changing it daily.

That could also mean Bohm stays in the two-hole as long as he continues to hit. Bohm leads the Phillies in batting average (.309) and on-base percentage (.373) in the early going.

"His at-bats have been probably more consistent than anyone we've had all season," Girardi said. "I felt like it was time to get him up there."

Here was the lineup Tuesday night against Texas righty Jon Gray. Odubel Herrera was also scratched 50 minutes before game time because of bad allergies.

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF

2. Alec Bohm, 3B

3. Bryce Harper, DH

4. J.T. Realmuto, C

5. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

6. Didi Gregorius, SS

7. Jean Segura, 2B

8. Roman Quinn, CF

9. Matt Vierling, RF

Ranger Suarez, LHP