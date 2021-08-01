Phillies minor-leaguer Daniel Brito dealing with medical emergency

NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff
·1 min read
Phillies minor-leaguer Daniel Brito dealing with medical emergency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Daniel Brito, a 23-year-old infielder in the Phillies’ minor-league system, collapsed during Saturday’s game between Triple A Lehigh Valley and Rochester.

Brito was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. That night’s IronPigs game was suspended and Sunday’s game was postponed. 

Brito underwent a second surgery Sunday, The Athletic reports

The Venezuelan infielder has been in the Phillies’ organization since 2015 and has spent this season at Double A and Triple A. 

More information on his condition as it becomes available.

