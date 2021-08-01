Phillies minor-leaguer Daniel Brito dealing with medical emergency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Daniel Brito, a 23-year-old infielder in the Phillies’ minor-league system, collapsed during Saturday’s game between Triple A Lehigh Valley and Rochester.

Brito was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. That night’s IronPigs game was suspended and Sunday’s game was postponed.

Daniel Brito sufre emergencia médica y es sacado del campo en ambulancia



El partido entre los IronPigs - Red Wings fue postergado @69Deportes #SegDeportivo pic.twitter.com/d9JuFrdg0X — Roberto Vinces 🇵🇪🇺🇸 (@VincesRoberto) July 31, 2021

Brito underwent a second surgery Sunday, The Athletic reports.

The Venezuelan infielder has been in the Phillies’ organization since 2015 and has spent this season at Double A and Triple A.

More information on his condition as it becomes available.

Praying for Daniel Brito — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) August 1, 2021