Phillies meet the Brewers with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (36-24, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (42-19, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (4-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (3-3, 2.83 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -174, Brewers +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Milwaukee Brewers, leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia is 25-9 at home and 42-19 overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.00 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

Milwaukee has a 36-24 record overall and an 18-14 record in road games. The Brewers are 14-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has five home runs, 18 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .298 for the Phillies. Edmundo Sosa is 12-for-37 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .255 for the Brewers. Joey Ortiz is 11-for-34 with five doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.29 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Brewers: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Ranger Suarez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.