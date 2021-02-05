Phillies lose pitcher Ian Hamilton on waivers to Twins

Phillies lose a pitcher on waivers to Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ian Hamilton’s time with the Phillies came and went quickly.

The Phillies claimed Hamilton, a 25-year-old reliever, off waivers from Seattle back in December and designated him for assignment to make room for J.T. Realmuto’s return last week. Now, Hamilton has been claimed by the Minnesota Twins.

Hamilton pitched in four games with the White Sox last season before being claimed by the Mariners on waivers. The Twins are his fourth team since September.

The Phils have added three new relievers with big-league contracts this winter: Archie Bradley (free-agent signing), Sam Coonrod (trade) and Jose Alvarado (trade). In addition, they've added relievers Neftali Feliz, Hector Rondon, Michael Ynoa and David Paulino on minor-league deals.

Earlier this week, Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies president of baseball operations, indicated that the roster was close to being set for spring training, though he left open the possibility of adding another reliever on a minor-league deal and possibly signing a bat for the bench.

