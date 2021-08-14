Phillies lose no-hit bid, capitalize on Reds blunders, 6-1

  • Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Matt Moore throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    1/5

    Reds Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Matt Moore throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Brad Miller scores on a single by Travis Jankowski, before Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) can make the tag during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    2/5

    Reds Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Brad Miller scores on a single by Travis Jankowski, before Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) can make the tag during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson runs home after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    3/5

    Reds Phillies Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson runs home after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    4/5

    Reds Phillies Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera runs to first on a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    5/5

    Reds Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera runs to first on a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Matt Moore throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Philadelphia Phillies' Brad Miller scores on a single by Travis Jankowski, before Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) can make the tag during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson runs home after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera runs to first on a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AARON BRACY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Moore and the Phillies bullpen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Bryce Harper hit a Little League homer and Philadelphia two-hit the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 Saturday.

Moore (2-3) threw six scoreless innings but was pulled after 76 pitches. Hector Neris pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts before Archie Bradley allowed Tyler Stephenson’s homer leading off the eighth.

There have been seven no-hitters in the majors this season, one shy of the major league record set in 1884 — the first year overhand pitching was allowed.

With Moore having not gone past six innings in any outing this season, manager Joe Girardi reluctantly didn’t let the lefty go for the eighth no-no in the big leagues this year.

“I hated to take him out, but we felt like we couldn’t push him any further,” Girardi said. “He pitched outstanding. We need people to step up, and he stepped up big today.”

Moore is an unlikely candidate for a no-hitter. The 32-year-old has been used in dual roles this season, but not effectively. He was making his 10th start and entered 0-3 with a 6.98 ERA when beginning the game. He only got the ball because the Phillies needed a starter with Zach Eflin (knee) and Vince Velasquez (blister) on the IL.

“It feels good to still be here after the rough time throughout the course of the season,” he said. “Being able to come through in the bullpen or the rotation or somewhere in between is all I want to do, and just be a part of it and contribute in a positive way.”

Moore had no objections to being removed.

“With nearly a seven ERA, there’s something that doesn’t feel right about that,” he joked. “I’m a Phillie before anything else; this is about the win today.”

Harper cruised into third for an RBI triple in the eighth inning, made a celebratory hand gesture toward the home dugout then took off for home following a lackadaisical Reds blunder after the play was seemingly over.

Cincinnati shortstop Kyle Farmer caught the relay from the outfield as Harper reached third, then flipped the ball casually toward first baseman Joey Votto near the pitcher’s mound. Votto wasn’t expecting the ball and didn’t see it fall behind him. When catcher Stephenson abandoned home plate to retrieve it, Harper sprinted home easily.

Andrew McCutchen and Ronald Torreyes went deep for the Phillies, who began the day tied with Atlanta for the NL East lead. It was just the Phillies’ second win in the last five since an eight-game winning streak vaulted them into first place.

Farmer had the only other hit for the Reds, a sharply struck ball in the ninth that went off the glove of Torreyes at third base but didn’t leave the infield.

“Moore was outstanding,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He kept us off balance. He’s been doing it for a long time and really stepped up for them and pitched a great game.”

He was dominant from the jump, striking out two during a nine-pitch first inning. He finished with eight strikeouts and two walks.

The crowd of 25,100 rained down boos on Bradley, who has been stellar this season, when Stephenson drove a 3-1 fastball to right to begin the eighth. Bradley recovered for no more runs, and Ian Kennedy pitched a scoreless ninth to finish off the 2-hour, 38-minute contest.

The Phillies got on the board in the third when Torreyes hooked a 97-mph fastball off Luis Castillo (6-12) just inside the foul pole in left for his sixth homer of the season. Torreyes was starting at third base for the fifth straight game as Girardi tries to reset Alec Bohm, who has struggled defensively for much of the season and especially lately.

Philadelphia upped its advantage to 2-0 in the sixth on J.T. Realmuto’s RBI double, and it was 3-0 after Travis Jankowski’s pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh.

ALSO GOOD

Castillo gave up three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in 6 ⅔ innings.

LAST PHILLIES’ NO-NO

Cole Hamels threw Philadelphia’s most recent no-hitter, a 5-0 win at Chicago on July 25, 2015, in his last start in a Phillies uniform.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Jesse Winker (back) was out of the lineup for the second straight day. Winker was evaluated prior to the contest, and Bell said he would likely be back in the lineup on Sunday or Monday.

Phillies: LHP Bailey Falter was activated off the COVID-19 IL. Falter twice was placed on the COVID-19 IL, on July 11 and then again on July 20. ... 1B Rhys Hoskins (groin) had a cortisone shot and is expected to be activated on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Sonny Gray (4-6, 4.40) faces Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (7-6, 4.35) in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Phillies vs. Reds: Matt Moore pitches 6 no-hit innings in Phils' win

    You never know in the crazy game of baseball. One day, you're booed off the field. The next, you're cheered like a conquering hero. Matt Moore experienced both ends this week. By Jim Salisbury

  • Lorenzo Cain's RBI force out

    Lorenzo Cain grounds into a force out as Omar Narváez scores and the Brewers extend the lead to 2-0

  • WATCH: KJ Hamler scorches Vikings for preseason TD

    Watch former Penn State wide receiver scorch Minnesota's defense for a long touchdown

  • Joseph Ossai uses first Bengals preseason game to break all the way out

    A Bengals rookie used the first preseason game to break all the way out.

  • Ali's grandson wins in pro debut

    Nico Ali Walsh made a successful pro debut Saturday night, winning in the first round and then paying homage to his grandfather, Muhammad Ali. Wearing trunks made for his grandfather, Ali Walsh knocked down his outmatched opponent midway through the first round before the middleweight fight was finally stopped at 1:49 of the round with Ali Walsh landing unanswered punches to the head. “It’s been an emotional journey, this whole ride,” Ali Walsh said.

  • The secret to a perfect non-alcoholic margarita might already be in your pantry

    There is nothing quite like a frigid margarita on a hot summer’s day. I’ve been sober for years, and while I don’t miss the alcohol, hangovers, or stupid ideas that flood my brain when tequila enters my system, I do miss the fresh lime juice, the smack of salt, the bitter orange tinge of triple sec, and the chill of pulverized ice.

  • WATCH: Jaylen Waddle’s impressive punt return in Miami Dolphins debut

    Jaylen Waddle got a taste of some NFL action!

  • Seahawks Preseason: 7 takeaways from an ugly loss to the Raiders

    Here are a few takeaways from tonight's contest in Las Vegas.

  • Reds vs. Phillies Highlights

    Phillies flirt with combined no-hitter in 6-1 win

  • Varsho leads off 9th with HR, Diamondbacks top Padres 3-2

    Daulton Varsho hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, sending the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. Varsho connected for a leadoff shot on a 3-2 pitch from Craig Stammen (5-3). It was Varsho's first career game-ending hit.

  • Phillies' Matt Moore not worried about no-hitters, it's about wins

    Matt Moore did not object to Joe Girardi's decision, and described his 6 no-hit innings as "something you wish you could put in a bottle and open it up someday." By Jim Salisbury

  • Yankees injury report: Aaron Boone reveals latest updates, potential return dates

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a long list of injury updates and potential return dates for New York entering Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

  • Eagles activate Le’Raven Clark, waive two players

    The Eagles will be able to start working with tackle Le'Raven Clark in practice. Clark was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp as he continued to work his way back from last year’s torn Achilles tendon. That work has progressed to the point that the Eagles made the [more]

  • LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Scherzer faces familiar Mets lineup

    Max Scherzer faces a familiar NL East foe when his Dodgers conclude a series against the Mets. It’ll be Scherzer’s third start with LA since being acquired from the Nationals, and he should be plenty comfortable at Citi Field. The right-hander is 12-5 with a 2.70 ERA career against the Mets, although he’s yet to face them this season despite spending most of the year in the same division with Washington.

  • Mychal Kendricks visits 49ers

    Free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks has visited the 49ers. Kendricks was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of probation, and 300 hours of community service last month after pleading guilty to insider trading in 2018. Kendricks entered the guilty plea when he was a member of the Browns. He never played a game [more]

  • Match Highlights: Red Bull Bragantino vs. Juventude

    Highlights from the match between Red Bull Bragantino vs. Juventude

  • Orioles vs. Red Sox Highlights

    Dalbec, Pivetta leads the Red Sox to a 8-1 win vs O's

  • Prater's 47-yard FG lifts Cardinals over Cowboys 19-16

    Rookie Zaven Collins looked comfortable as Arizona's middle linebacker, Matt Prater booted game-tying and game-winning field goals, and the Cardinals rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game on Friday night. Collins — who was the No. 16 overall pick in April's draft — pulled down Tony Pollard for a 2-yard loss on the game's opening drive to spark an encouraging night from Arizona's defense.

  • Bucs lose to Bengals, but Tom Brady survives

    TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...

  • Sale makes first appearance since 2019; Sox pound O’s 16-2

    Chris Sale wanted to take it all in. He has a new outlook on his big league career.