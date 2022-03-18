Phillies look to go all in with free agent Nick Castellanos – but Marlins remain in the mix

CLEARWATER, Florida — The Philadelphia Phillies are prepared to blow past Major League Baseball’s luxury tax and make their second industry-shaking move in a week, pursuing power-hitting outfielder Nick Castellanos two days after adding Kyle Schwarber to the mix.

Yet their biggest roadblock to a deal with Castellanos may come from an unlikely division foe – the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies and Marlins are the strongest suitors for Castellanos, according to a person with direct knowledge of negotiations The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity because talks are ongoing.

Castellanos, 30, was an All-Star and Silver Slugger last season in Cincinnati, where he hit a career-best 34 home runs before opting out of a four-year, $64 million deal after two seasons. He expected to receive a nine-figure deal in free agency.

If so, that would put the Phillies well over the newly-established $230 million luxury tax ceiling. They fell just a few million dollars shy of the $210 million ceiling in 2021.

Wednesday, they signed Schwarber to a four-year, $79 million deal that added his big left handed bat to a lineup centered on reigning MVP Bryce Harper.

Nick Casellanos has an .872 OPS since 2018.

Signing Castellanos would also mark the fourth consecutive offseason that Phillis owner John Middleton made a nine-figure commitment, joining Harper ($330 million before the 2019 season), pitcher Zack Wheeler ($118 million, 2020) and catcher J.T. Realmuto, who re-signed for $115.5 million in January 2021.

The Marlins made their largest free agent outlay in owner Bruce Sherman’s tenure in guaranteeing outfielder Avisail Garcia $53 million. Sherman said earlier this week he anticipated more additions and Castellanos would give the Marlins a South Florida native to build around.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Castellanos: Phillies push for free agent, but Marlins are in too