  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Phillies look to go all in with free agent Nick Castellanos – but Marlins remain in the mix

Gabe Lacques and Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Marlins
    Miami Marlins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Phillies
    Philadelphia Phillies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Castellanos
    Nick Castellanos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CLEARWATER, Florida — The Philadelphia Phillies are prepared to blow past Major League Baseball’s luxury tax and make their second industry-shaking move in a week, pursuing power-hitting outfielder Nick Castellanos two days after adding Kyle Schwarber to the mix.

Yet their biggest roadblock to a deal with Castellanos may come from an unlikely division foe – the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies and Marlins are the strongest suitors for Castellanos, according to a person with direct knowledge of negotiations The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity because talks are ongoing.

Castellanos, 30, was an All-Star and Silver Slugger last season in Cincinnati, where he hit a career-best 34 home runs before opting out of a four-year, $64 million deal after two seasons. He expected to receive a nine-figure deal in free agency.

If so, that would put the Phillies well over the newly-established $230 million luxury tax ceiling. They fell just a few million dollars shy of the $210 million ceiling in 2021.

Wednesday, they signed Schwarber to a four-year, $79 million deal that added his big left handed bat to a lineup centered on reigning MVP Bryce Harper.

Nick Casellanos has an .872 OPS since 2018.
Nick Casellanos has an .872 OPS since 2018.

Signing Castellanos would also mark the fourth consecutive offseason that Phillis owner John Middleton made a nine-figure commitment, joining Harper ($330 million before the 2019 season), pitcher Zack Wheeler ($118 million, 2020) and catcher J.T. Realmuto, who re-signed for $115.5 million in January 2021.

The Marlins made their largest free agent outlay in owner Bruce Sherman’s tenure in guaranteeing outfielder Avisail Garcia $53 million. Sherman said earlier this week he anticipated more additions and Castellanos would give the Marlins a South Florida native to build around.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Castellanos: Phillies push for free agent, but Marlins are in too

Recommended Stories