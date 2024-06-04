Phillies in London: Here's how to watch Philllies-Mets play in MLB's London Series

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies and Mets aren't the only ones heading across the pond for MLB's London Series, FOX 29 is going international too!

While you wait for first pitch this weekend, FOX 29's Hank Flynn will bring you all the sights and sounds of America's Pastime being played on foreign soil.

Catch Hank from Wednesday to Friday as he appears live on Good Day Philadelphia and FOX News at 5, and hosts Good Day Uncut 3,500 miles away from Philly.

How to watch

First pitch for Saturday's game is slated for 1:10 p.m. and can be found right here on FOX 29.

Sunday will be a bright and early start, with first pitch scheduled to happen just after 10 a.m. on ESPN.

Probable Starters

The Phillies have yet to announce a starting pitcher for either game.

The Mets will start lefthander Sean Manaea on Saturday and Jose Quintana on Sunday.

MLB London Series

The Phillies and Mets two-game series is the third iteration of MLB's London Series. The effort to expand the game to a global audience started in 2019 with the Red Sox and Yankees making the trip to England, then the Cardinals and Cubs in 2023 following a COVID pause.

Hank in London

FOX 29's Hank Flynn will be live in London from Wednesday to Friday leading up to the Phillies-Mets clash.

Hank will have live appearances on Good Day Philadelphia and FOX 29 News at 5. He will also host Good Day Uncut at 11 a.m. exclusively on the FOX Local app.