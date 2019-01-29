Phillies lock up former All-Star and MVP Jimmy Rollins originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The Phillies have signed a former All-Star and Most Valuable Player.

His name is not Bryce Harper.

The team on Tuesday announced that Jimmy Rollins has returned to the organization as a special advisor. Rollins will fill a variety of roles, from coaching in spring training to fan engagement and community relations.

Rollins, 40, spent 15 of his 17 big-league seasons with the Phillies and is the franchise's all-time hits leader. He made three National League All-Star teams, won four Gold Gloves at shortstop and was the NL MVP in 2007.

Along with Chase Utley and Ryan Howard, Rollins was one of the main forces on the club that won the 2008 World Series. All three players will be honored by the Phillies in separate retirement ceremonies at Citizens Bank Park this summer.

Rollins returns to the Phillies as the club maintains pursuit of mega free agents Harper and Manny Machado. Interestingly, Rollins shares an agent (Dan Lozano) with Machado. Spring training begins in two weeks and the Phillies are hoping to have either Machado or Harper locked up by then. Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins recently said he believes the team will land one of them.

