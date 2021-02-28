Phillies' lineup for their spring training opener vs. Tigers

Phillies' lineup and pitching plans for spring training opener vs. Tigers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have three regulars at the top of their batting order for today’s Grapefruit League opener against the Tigers.

Here is their lineup for the 1:05 p.m. game in Lakeland:

1. Adam Haseley, CF

2. Scott Kingery, 2B

3. Alec Bohm, 3B

4. Jeff Mathis, C

5. Travis Jankowski, RF

6. C.J. Chatham, SS

7. Mickey Moniak, LF

8. Rafael Marchan, DH

9. Darick Hall, 1B

Ivan Nova, RHP

We could see a few more starters like Bryce Harper and Jean Segura in the lineup Monday when the Phillies play their first home game of spring training. That one will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ Monday at 1:05 p.m. (Here is the Phillies' full spring training TV schedule.)

Haseley and Kingery are two players competing for the center field job, along with Roman Quinn and potentially Odubel Herrera, who is in Phillies mini-camp in Clearwater.

Mathis could factor into the Phillies’ plans this season as the third catcher carried on their five-man taxi squad for road trips. He’d become more important if J.T. Realmuto (small fracture in right thumb) is slowed during camp.

Chatham is a 26-year-old infielder the Phillies acquired from the Red Sox in mid-January. He is battling for a bench spot as a utilityman. “He’s on the verge of playing at the big-league level,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said after that trade.

Nova, a non-roster invitee, starts the opener and will be followed by David Hale, Bryan Mitchell, Enyel De Los Santos, JD Hammer and Tyler Carr.

Subscribe to the Phillies Talk podcast: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube