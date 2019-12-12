Phillies likely to move on from Odúbel Herrera

Phillies GM Matt Klentak didn’t specifically say OdÃºbel Herrera’s days were numbered, but the way he discussed his team’s outfield situation all but cast Herrera out of the franchise’s plans, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Klentak said, “I expect that Adam Haseley‘s going to be our regular center fielder. But having said that, I recognize that when Roman Quinn is healthy and playing to his potential, it’s hard to take him out of the lineup. I think that combination of players likely takes down the majority of our center field reps this year.” Klentak added that Bruce will “cover us on the corners,” backing up Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper. As Salisbury notes, that is five outfielders, none of which are Herrera.

Herrera, 27, was arrested in May on a domestic violence charge. He was placed on administrative leave and the Phillies scrubbed Citizens Bank Park of any reference to him. They even asked Major League Baseball to take his name off of the All-Star ballot. While the charges were eventually dropped a little more than a month later, the league suspended Herrera for 85 games without pay.

Herrera signed a five-year, $30.5 million contract extension with the Phillies in December 2016. He has two years and $20.5 million remaining on the deal. The Phillies seem content to write off the remainder of the contract as a loss to rid themselves of Herrera.