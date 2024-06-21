Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, wife host Neighborhood Heroes Field Day in honor of first responders

PHILADELPHIA - As the son of a police chief with a family that has a long history of first responders, Phillies player Kyle Schwarber and his wife Paige Schwarber recognize the sacrifice hosted the Schwarber Neighborhood Heroes Field Day to honor and help raise money to provide opportunities for first responder families.

From running the bases to throwing in the bullpen, access to Citizens Bank Park is something that not a lot of people get to experience,

In Jack Costello’s case, it’s talking over the stadium’s PA system.

A temporary role Costello was good at, but he’s definitely needed in his day-to-day profession as the Associate Director of Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation, which offers many services including support for families of fallen and critically injured first responders.

"My father was shot in the line of duty. He survived, but he passed away two years ago, so, he dedicated his life to helping families of fallen officers. I’m able to kind of follow in his footsteps with this foundation, and it’s been an honor," said Costello.

The special Phillies access Thursday, is to honor folks like Costello and those who are serving as first responders or military service members and their families.

"My son’s here. He’s about to turn three in August, so I’m able to share that experience with him," said Kevin Desher, of Hatboro.

Speaking of the little man, Desher’s son was in the Phillies batting cages hitting some Schwarbombs.

When Deher isn’t being a batting coach, he’s serving the area as an officer for the Department of Homeland Security.

Prior to that, he served 11 years in the United States Air Force.

"Being able to be here, being able to hold on to the experience, and being able to say thank you, is a great deal for us," said Desher.

They did say thank you, not only to the Phillies organization, but the man behind the event, Phillies designated hitter, Kyle Schwarber, who has close ties to this community in particular.

"My dad being a police officer, my mom being a nurse, my sister was in the military and then became a police officer so, pretty much for me, I grew up in the household of it," said Schwarber.

That’s why every chance he gets he wants to say thank you.

"Hopefully, create experiences with them that they are going to be smiling about for the next week, next month, whatever it is, could be their whole lives so, this is what it’s all about," said Schwarber.

Which something tells us, those smiles and the prices will be there for quite some time.