Phillies Kyle Schwarber crashes into outfield wall during mic'd up interview

Kyle Schwarber crashes into outfield wall during mic'd up interview

Thanks to advances in technology, there's no need to wait until after games for the media to chat with players.

Nowadays, that can be done on the field — in the middle of the game.

Such was the case Tuesday night during the Phillies' home tilt against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park. Early in the second inning, Phils All-Star Kyle Schwarber was mic'd up in the outfield to chat with broadcasters Tom McCarthy, John Kruk, Ruben Amaro Jr. and Ben Davis, who were calling the game from the left field stands.

As Schwarber was chatting with the crew, Reds batter Donovan Solano rudely decided to interrupt Schwarber mid-sentence by grounding a ball to left field.

Schwarber then had to pause and chase down the ball before hilariously crashing into the outfield wall as Solano made his way to second base.

Gotta keep your head on a swivel out there.

Luckily, Solano's double was all for naught. The Reds were retired before they managed to earn a run.

Now Schwarber can laugh about that one time he crashed into a wall while being interviewed on live television.

