Phillies, Josh Harrison agree to minor league contract

The Phillies and infielder Josh Harrison have agreed to a minor league contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

Harrison, 32, spent 2019 with the Tigers after eight years with the Pirates. He battled a hamstring injury and hit just .175/.218/.263 across 147 trips to the plate. He played strictly second base last year, his primary position, but has plenty of experience at third base, shortstop, and the outfield corners as well.

Harrison could crack the Phillies’ Opening Day roster with a strong spring training, but the odds are he starts the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and provides depth as needed throughout the year.