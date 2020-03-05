Phillies insider explains why the Nationals losing Anthony Rendon is a huge win for Philadelphia

The NL East figures to be a dog fight this season between the Nationals, Braves, Mets and Phillies, with everyone chasing the defending World Series champs.

Other than the difficulty that comes with winning back-to-back championships, one of the biggest challenges the Nationals face this year is replacing Anthony Rendon after he signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels. While that may worry the team's supporters, Washington's division rivals probably have a slightly different feeling entering the season. Especially the Phillies.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Phillies insider Corey Seidman joined Todd Dybas, Tim Shovers and Chase Hughes on the Nationals Talk Podcast to give a preview of the Phillies and how Rendon's absence from the Washington lineup is a massive win for the Philadelphia pitching staff.

"The divisional losses of Anthony Rendon and Josh Donaldson, for the Phillies that was almost like a free-agent signing in itself," Seidman said. "Those two guys absolutely wore the Phillies out last season. It seemed like Rendon got on base every time he came up against them, and Donaldson hit for a ton of power. Now the Phillies don't have to worry about either one."

It's hard to argue with Seidman here. In 2019, Rendon experienced the best season of his career, making his first All-Star game, winning a silver slugger and finishing third in MVP voting behind Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich. He posted a .319/.412/.598 slash line with 34 homers and a league-leading 126 RBI and 44 doubles. Elite production.

Against the Phillies? It was more of the same.

In 15 games (66 AB) in 2019, Rendon had a .353/.455/.647 slash line against the Phillies and posted a 1.102 OPS. That trend holds if you look over Rendon's career as well. He holds a .296/.382/.523 slash line with a career .905 OPS. Among teams Rendon has faced more than 35 times in his career, the Mets are the only club he posts a higher OPS against.

Maybe someone else on the Nats can take up Rendon's mantle as "Phillies Killer." Juan Soto has a favorable matchup against all the righties in Philly's rotation and posted a .954 OPS against the Phillies last year. He did post an OPS over 1.000 against the rest of the NL East, but that probably had more to do with Soto's being ridiculous than the Phillies' pitching.

