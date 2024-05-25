Phillies injury updates on Turner, Marte and Marchan

DENVER — Trea Turner ran at higher intensity Saturday at Coors Field as he rehabs a hamstring strain suffered 22 days ago.

Manager Rob Thomson said Friday that Saturday would be a “heavy day” for Turner. He ran, took grounders and hit in the batting cage.

Depending on how he responds to Saturday’s work, Turner may run the bases in San Francisco, where the Phillies play Monday through Wednesday. That would be the next step in his recovery.

Beyond running the bases, the Phillies want to see Turner hit in a live batting practice or simulated game setting. From there, he could potentially begin a rehab assignment.

Turner is working hard and has felt good to this point but the Phillies are being careful with him. The risk of aggravating a hamstring injury is higher if a player returns too quickly, and if he were to re-injure it, it could take even longer to return.

Marte begins rehab assignment

Right-handed reliever Yunior Marte began a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple A Lehigh Valley and was scheduled to pitch in the game against Rochester.

Marte has been sidelined since May 1 with right shoulder inflammation. He has a 2.70 ERA in 12 appearances this season. He gave up just one run in his first 9⅔ innings, then allowed five (three earned) in his next 3⅔ before going on the injured list.

“We’ve got some time. We’ll make sure he’s good to go, check a lot of boxes,” Thomson said.

Marchan finally playing

Third-string catcher Rafael Marchan, the only backstop on the 40-man roster besides J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs, is about two weeks into his rehab assignment. He played four games with Class A Clearwater, then was transferred to Triple A, where he’s played four games.

“(He’s doing) good, catching a lot, caught nine yesterday, he’s catching nine today,” Thomson said. “Swinging the bat fine, catching well, throwing people out. He’s playing well.”

Marchan has spent so much time on the injured list the last three seasons with a hand fracture, hamstring and back issues. The 25-year-old is an important depth piece should the Phillies lose Realmuto or Stubbs for any length of time. Aramis Garcia had caught the majority of games at Triple A prior to Marchan’s return but is hitting just .172.