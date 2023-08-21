Phillies get a huge piece back for a huge series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies activated left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado from the 15-day injured list Monday in time for a big three-game series against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

Alvarado missed the last six weeks with left elbow inflammation, an injury that also cost him a month from early May through early June. He made two appearances during a rehab assignment last Tuesday and Friday with Triple A Lehigh Valley.

Alvarado has a 1.38 ERA in 26 appearances this season. When he went on the IL the first time, he had 24 strikeouts without a walk. He was less effective when he returned, walking nine in 11⅔ innings but minimizing damage.

He is an enormous piece of the puzzle for the Phillies, a hard-throwing, high-leverage reliever capable of stifling hitters from both sides. If he can stay healthy, Alvarado's presence down the stretch could help the Phillies keep Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto from being overworked.

The Phils will keep a close eye on the lefty. Alvarado has appeared in back-to-back games just twice all season (June 17-18 and June 22-23).

The Phillies optioned reliever Luis Ortiz to Triple A to activate Alvarado. They optioned corner infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson to Triple A Sunday night because Brandon Marsh had been activated earlier in the day as the 27th man for the Phillies' Little League Classic matchup with the Nationals.

Monday begins a three-game series between the 67-57 Phillies and 65-59 Giants. The Phillies are two games ahead of Gabe Kapler's squad for the top NL wild-card spot, a meaningful position to pursue because that team hosts the second wild card in the first round. It could be the difference between hosting the Giants in a Best-of-Three or having to travel across the country with one day between the end of the regular season and playoffs.

Aaron Nola starts Monday night while the Giants will use left-handed opener Scott Alexander.