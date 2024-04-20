Phillies host the White Sox on home winning streak

Chicago White Sox (3-16, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (12-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Soroka (0-2, 6.98 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -303, White Sox +243; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Chicago White Sox.

Philadelphia has an 8-6 record at home and a 12-8 record overall. The Phillies are 5-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has a 3-16 record overall and a 1-7 record on the road. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has a .338 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has seven doubles and two home runs. Brandon Marsh is 10-for-34 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has three home runs, seven walks and nine RBI while hitting .250 for the White Sox. Dominic Fletcher is 9-for-32 with three doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .239 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

White Sox: 2-8, .183 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.