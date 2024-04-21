Phillies host the White Sox on home winning streak

Chicago White Sox (3-17, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (13-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Nick Nastrini (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -303, White Sox +242; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Chicago White Sox.

Philadelphia has gone 9-6 at home and 13-8 overall. The Phillies have gone 9-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has a 1-8 record on the road and a 3-17 record overall. The White Sox have a 1-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 9-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul DeJong has four doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 9-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .248 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .190 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Paul DeJong: day-to-day (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.