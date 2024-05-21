Phillies host the Rangers to begin 3-game series

Texas Rangers (24-24, second in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-14, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (2-1, 2.08 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-0, 1.37 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -167, Rangers +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Texas Rangers to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 34-14 record overall and a 19-8 record at home. The Phillies are 27-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas has a 12-11 record in road games and a 24-24 record overall. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks third in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 42 RBI for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 12-for-30 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 11 home runs while slugging .491. Corey Seager is 10-for-34 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (foot), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Adolis Garcia: day-to-day (forearm), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.