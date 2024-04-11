Phillies host the Pirates to open 4-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-3, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-6, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jared Jones (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (1-0, 4.09 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -123, Pirates +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates to start a four-game series.

Philadelphia has a 2-4 record in home games and a 6-6 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 6-1 record in road games and a 9-3 record overall. The Pirates have a 6-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies with three home runs while slugging .583. Trea Turner is 12-for-40 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Connor Joe has a .324 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has five doubles and a home run. Oneil Cruz is 13-for-42 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (hip), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (illness), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.