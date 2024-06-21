Phillies host the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (37-38, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-25, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (5-4, 5.68 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.33 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -138, Diamondbacks +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 29-11 record in home games and a 49-25 record overall. The Phillies have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Arizona is 37-38 overall and 18-20 in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 28-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has six doubles, 17 home runs and 48 RBI for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 16 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 13-for-46 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .272 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .311 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.