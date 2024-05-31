Phillies host the Cardinals on home winning streak

St. Louis Cardinals (27-27, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-18, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-5, 5.64 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -185, Cardinals +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Philadelphia is 22-8 at home and 39-18 overall. The Phillies have a 30-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis has a 27-27 record overall and a 14-15 record in road games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 22 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 47 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-41 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Masyn Winn has a .308 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 11 doubles, two triples and two home runs. Lars Nootbaar is 13-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.