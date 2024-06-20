Phillies to honor Cole Hamels with retirement ceremony before Friday's game

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies will honor the career of their former ace Cole Hamels ahead of Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hamels, 40, announced his retirement last August after not having pitched in the majors since 2020. He will officially retire as a Phillie on Friday night.

An on-field retirement ceremony will begin at 6:25 p.m. with special guests including former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel and former rotation-mates Joe Blanton, Jamie Moyer and Roy Oswalt. The Phillies have teased a "special presentation" by team owner John Middleton and Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt.

Phillies players will wear a special patch on their jerseys commemorating Hamels' career, and the bases will feature a commemorative ‘base jewel."

This is the jersey patch the Phillies will wear Friday on Cole Hamels Retirement Night. pic.twitter.com/FIgh4MqbNf — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) June 19, 2024

All fans 15-years-old and over in attendance will receive at 2009 National League Championship replica ring. Merchandise honor Hamels' career, including shirts, patches, and novelty baseballs, will be available to purchase at the New Era Phillies Team Store.

The left-hander pitched parts of 10 seasons in Philadelphia and was named the Most Valuable Player in the team's 2008 World Series championship.

In 295 games with the Phillies, Hamels went 114-90 with a 3.30 ERA and 1844 strikeouts, third most in team history.

Hamels also made stops in Texas, Chicago and Atlanta. He last pitched in the majors for the Braves in 2020.



