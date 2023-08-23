Phillies fans go wild for Turner following walk-off win

The Phillies earned their 35th comeback win of the season on a Tuesday in August, but it felt like a crisp night in October.

You read that right.

Citizens Bank Park was so loud (and packed) that fans turned a summer evening into a pure playoff atmosphere.

While the crowd was electric from the first pitch, the bottom of the ninth inning just felt different. Trea Turner's walk-off two-run single made that ballpark erupt into chaos. A moment that could bring chills to anyone watching.

"He smoked that ball."



"YEAH HE DID!" pic.twitter.com/VMBNFo6so7 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 23, 2023

Though Turner struggled early in his career as a Phillie, everyone knew it wouldn't last forever. He is having an August worth talking about (in a positive way).

"They've got my back and I'm showing up for them," said Turner following the win.

And he couldn't be more right. The response following tonight's win was through the roof:

Tonight was my favorite walk-off win of the season. The resurgence of Trea Turner is really fun to see and hearing Citizens Bank Park nearly deafening in a series in August just makes it so much better. There’s no better atmosphere in baseball. Your argument is invalid! — Brooklyn (@Brookie425) August 23, 2023

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?! pic.twitter.com/gcVXrMHB6g — Tommy Tsunami (@TomPhoti) August 23, 2023

Trea Turner!! The hero!! — Corey Swartz (@cswa11) August 23, 2023

He does it again!!! All jokes aside, that standing ovation idea legitimately changed the entire trajectory of Trea Turners season… Truly amazing.pic.twitter.com/cpu33iWEKh — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) August 23, 2023

Imagine being forced to intentionally walk the bases loaded and then have to face Trea Turner lol

This lineup is stacked. — David (@dmaco215) August 23, 2023

30 years a sports fan and Trea Turner turning his whole season around after the ovations is still the coolest thing I’ve ever seen — Diaz (@justindiaz92) August 23, 2023

Look at this crowd for a random Tuesday game. 40k plus. Walk off. Trea Turner. Harper bomb. We are READY for Red October @Phillies https://t.co/xTvlejgsvg — ¢нαяℓιє ωαℓ¢нєѕкι™️ (@cwall1503) August 23, 2023

Tack on a couple hundred "I LOVE YOU TREA TURNER" posts and you've got a solid idea of what social media has looked like since the game went final.

The Phillies aren't back ... they've been here.