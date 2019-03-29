Phillies fans had one big complaint about Opening Day: that Dallas looking star originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

We won't waste a lot of your time here. Opening Day in South Philadelphia was a lovely affair. The Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves. Bryce Harper embraced Philly to the fullest. And Rhys Hoskins killed baseballs.

A win all around.

But.

What is up with that ugly Dallas Cowboys-looking star that swipes between images on the Phanavision?

At least four different people mentioned it to me. A reminder to the Phillies video team: there is not much Philly fans hate more than the Dallas Cowboys and anything associated with them.

Yes, it probably is meant to be the dot on the 'i' in the Phillies logo, but still. Too close to Dallas for our liking.

Here's a look:

And the Cowboys' ugly logo, via USA Today Sports photos: