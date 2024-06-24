Phillies fans going crazy in MLB All-Star voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With the first wave of MLB All-Star voting due to end this Thursday, Bryce Harper is still the National League's overall leader in votes at just over 2 million, with teammate Alec Bohm right on his heels, trailing by fewer than 78,000.

The top overall vote-getter in each league is guaranteed a spot in his league's starting lineup and it looks like it will be a Phillies corner infielder.

A quick refresher on the All-Star voting process:

· Through June 27, fans can vote up to five times per day. This is referred to as Phase 1. The top two vote-getters at each position are revealed on MLB Network June 27 at 6 p.m. and move on to Phase 2.

· Voting totals reset for those who move on to Phase 2, which runs from June 30 through July 3. During this period, fans can vote only once per 24 hours among the two finalists at each position.

· Winners are announced on ESPN on July 3 at 7 p.m.

· Pitchers and reserves are handled by a combination of player ballots and selections from the commissioner's office.

Ranger Suarez could very well start the All-Star Game for the National League, a decision which will be made by Diamondbacks/NL All-Star manager Torey Lovullo. Suarez leads the majors with 10 wins and a 1.75 ERA. He's been the best pitcher in the league by practically every measure, with Tyler Glasnow seeming to be the second likeliest candidate.

Other Phillies pitchers in play include Zack Wheeler (highly likely), Cristopher Sanchez, Aaron Nola, Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman and Jose Alvarado.

Among position players:

· Catcher J.T. Realmuto, who could be back from his meniscus surgery right around the All-Star break, is second to William Contreras in a tight race. Realmuto is 400,000 votes behind Contreras but only about 125,000 ahead of Will Smith.

· Harper leads Freddie Freeman at first base by about 700,000 votes. They'll be the finalists at first base, with Harper getting the auto-start if he maintains the league-leading vote total.

· At second base, Bryson Stott is third behind Ketel Marte and Luis Arraez. Stott trails Arraez by about 200,000 votes in one of the closest races.

· Bohm has nearly four times as many votes (1.96 million) as the next-closest third baseman, Mannny Machado (545,000).

· Shortstop Trea Turner is second to Mookie Betts, who will miss the All-Star game with a fractured left hand. Turner's in good shape to advance to Phase 2 with a lead of approximately 475,000 votes over Elly De La Cruz.

· Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas (currently at Triple A) rank fifth, sixth and seventh in votes among NL outfielders. The top six move on to Phase 2.

This was the top eight through Monday:

· DH Kyle Schwarber is third behind Shohei Ohtani and Marcell Ozuna, who have had MLB-caliber offensive seasons so far. Schwarber trails Ozuna by 60,000 votes.

If they all stay healthy, it would seem close to a lock that all five of Harper, Turner, Bohm, Suarez and Wheeler make the All-Star team.

Then it would be a matter of who else gets in among Sanchez, Nola, Strahm, Hoffman, and Alvarado. Stott, Marsh and Castellanos are more distant candidates because others at their position have far better numbers and they'd need to get in via fan voting in both phases.

The Braves had eight All-Stars last season, for what it's worth.

Whether the number is five, six, seven, eight or nine this summer, the Phillies will be well represented on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.