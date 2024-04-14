Phillies face the Pirates with 2-1 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-5, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-7, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-1, 5.29 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-2, 1.89 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -123, Pirates +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-1 series lead.

Philadelphia has an 8-7 record overall and a 4-5 record at home. The Phillies rank seventh in the NL with 15 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Pittsburgh has gone 7-3 on the road and 10-5 overall. The Pirates have the seventh-best team ERA in baseball at 3.58.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBI while hitting .255 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 11-for-40 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz ranks third on the Pirates with four extra base hits (a double and three home runs). Edward Olivares is 11-for-38 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (hip), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.