Phillies face the Orioles leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (47-22, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (45-24, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (7-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -179, Phillies +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 23-14 record in home games and a 45-24 record overall. The Orioles have hit 108 total home runs to lead the majors.

Philadelphia has a 20-12 record in road games and a 47-22 record overall. The Phillies have a 32-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 37 extra base hits (12 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs). Anthony Santander is 9-for-39 with a double, four home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 15 home runs while slugging .519. Kyle Schwarber is 13-for-41 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.