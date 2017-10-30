Phillies expected to tab Dodgers exec Gabe Kapler as next manager

Los Angeles Dodgers executive Gabe Kapler could celebrate twice this week. Not only is his current team fighting to win the World Series, but he’s also expected to be named the Philadelphia Phillies’ next manager.

That news comes courtesy of Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports, who says Kapler will be the team’s next skipper “barring something unforeseen.” The Phillies aren’t expected to announce the move until Monday, or possibly after the World Series ends.

Kapler, 42, had a 12-year career in the majors as an outfielder. After retiring following the 2010 season, Kapler took a few years off before becoming a television analyst at Fox Sports 1 in 2013. Kapler often espoused sabermetric concepts as a member of Fox Sports 1.

He joined the Dodgers’ front-office in 2014, and was considered a finalist to replace Don Mattingly as the team’s manager in 2015. He ultimately lost out on the job to Dave Roberts, but remained with the organization.

The Phillies will, perhaps surprisingly, not be Kapler’s first stint as a manager. He took a year off during his career and managed the Boston Red Sox’s Class A affiliate. The team went 58-81 under Kapler, and he resumed his playing career the following season. He also managed Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic in 2012.

In May, Kapler was investigated by the league after former Dodgers employee Nick Francona — son of Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona —said he believed the team let him go for discriminatory reasons. Kapler was the main focus on Francona’s letter to the league. Major League Baseball has not commented on the investigation since May.

With the Phillies, Kapler will have his work cut out for him. The team has finished no higher than third in the National League East in the past six seasons.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports.