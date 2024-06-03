Phillies don't expect Marsh to miss much time with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Brandon Marsh will miss at least 10 days with a right hamstring strain but he and the Phillies classified the injury as "mild" and do not expect him to miss too much time.

The injury does not sound as severe as the hamstring strain suffered by Trea Turner on May 3. Turner expected to miss six weeks with his strain and is still in rehab mode exactly a month later.

Turner will accompany the Phillies to London when they leave the states on Thursday for a two-game series against the Mets Saturday and Sunday. Marsh and Kody Clemens, who were both placed on the injured list Monday afternoon, will not.

"Trea's doing baseball activity so we can continue that," manager Rob Thomson said. "Clem and Marsh for the time being will just be shut down."

Marsh suffered his injury rounding first base after his final at-bat Sunday night.

"It's just a mild hamstring strain. I felt it running around first and decided to stay in and push it a little bit," he said. "Felt it rounding second, alerted the guys and they came and got me.

"It's a little early right now. We're still trying to treat and assess it.

"No timetable but looking for a pretty quick turnaround."

Clemens is dealing with back spasms. He did not improve overnight and the Phillies didn't want to play short-handed so they put him on the injured list.

With the two injuries, the Phillies called up outfielder David Dahl and infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson from Triple A Lehigh Valley. Dahl had been on fire, hitting .340/.416/.660 with 12 home runs, playing the hero offensively on a near nightly basis for the IronPigs.

Dahl is a former All-Star and first-round pick of the Rockies whose promising career was derailed by a shoulder injury that cost him time in 2019 and affected his performance in 2020 before the Rockies non-tendered him in a pandemic cost-cutting move.

He has produced offensively for five different organizations at Triple A the last three seasons but the opportunity for playing time hasn't come. He's played in just four major-league games since the end of 2021, all coming the first week of 2023 with the Padres.

"It just took a long time to get right," he said in spring training. "I think probably like 2022 is when it finally started feeling better. I've played well at Triple A, it's just about getting the opportunity and taking advantage when you get it.

"Especially against right-handed pitching, I feel like I've hit everywhere I've gone. It's tough finding the opportunity and when you get the opportunity, you've got to take advantage of it. It's part of the game. I've just got to keep doing what I'm doing and hopefully it lands.

"Winning team, winning culture, I'm just trying to mesh and vibe with the guys as much as possible."

Dahl was in the lineup Monday night for his Phillies debut, batting seventh and playing left field. He will face some right-handers with Marsh out. Playing time will also increase for Cristian Pache and Whit Merrifield, who has scuffled mightily in his first two months as a Phillie.

The Phils will play it day by day in left field based on matchups.

"As I've said all along, I'm hoping to get Whit going, and the way you get going is by playing and getting reps," Thomson said. "This may be an opportunity to get him some more playing time."

Ranger Suarez, who took a 106 mph line drive to the right thumb on Saturday night, felt better for the second straight day. He will play catch on Tuesday and throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.

"We'll know then whether he can start Saturday or not," Thomson said.

As of now, Suarez is lined up to start Saturday in London with Taijuan Walker pitching Sunday. That plan could change based on how the next 48 hours go for Suarez, but even if he misses a turn, the Phillies do not expect he'll require a stint on the injured list.