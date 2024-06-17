Phillies dominate first MLB All-Star voting returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In the past week or so, Phillies fans have packed stadiums in London, Boston, and Baltimore to root on their beloved team.

They’ve stuffed ballot boxes to support their squad as well.

Led by first baseman Bryce Harper, the Phillies have two players leading their respective positions in All-Star votes among National League players, and five others ranking in the top three in the first voting update.

Harper leads all NL first basemen – and all NL players, for that matter – with 1,110,562 votes. That’s nerly 400,000 votes better then the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, who started four of the last five All-Star games. He leads all NL first bsaemen in SLG (.519) and OPS (.909) entering Monday’s games.

Third Baseman Alec Bohm likely would’ve made the All-Star Game as a rookie. The issue with that was that it was 2020, and there was no mid-Summer Classic. His 2024 breakout season is certainly getting noticed by voters, as he leads NL third basemen by an order of magnitude. His 1,012,174 votes are leading San Diego’s Manny Machado by nearly 750,000 votes. He is already just about a lock to start his first career All-Star Game.

Trea Turner is currently a distant second in votes to Mookie Betts of the Dodgers. He trails by more than a half-million votes. But Betts was hit by a pitch yesterday against the Royals and suffered a broken hand, and expected to miss several weeks. If he is unavailable for the game, Turner will likely be selected for his third career All-Star appearance.

Bryson Stott ranks third among NL second basemen, but sits less than 150,000 votes behind current leader Luis Arraez of the Padres.

Catcher JT Realmuto, who may not be healthy enough to participate in the game in Arlington netx month, ranks second behind William Contreras of the Brewers.

The three regular outfielders, Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas, rank fifth, sixth, and seventh respectively in voting. San Diego’s Jurickson Profar is the current leader with slightly more than 900,000 votes.

You can continue to vote at https://www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot and vote five times a day through June 27th.