Phillies designate Odubel Herrera for assignment following domestic-violence suspension

The Phillies designated Odubel Herrera for assignment. . (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

The Philadelphia Phillies are distancing themselves from outfielder Odubel Herrera. The team designated Herrera for assignment Tuesday. Herrera missed the final 85 games of the 2019 season while serving a suspension under the league’s domestic-violence policy.

The 28-year-old Herrera was arrested in May after he was reportedly involved in an incident with his girlfriend at a casino in Atlantic City. Police noted that the victim had “visible signs of injury to her arms and neck.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Those charges were dropped in July. Major League Baseball took action quickly after that, suspending Herrera for the rest of the 2019 season. He played in just 39 games, posting a .222/.288/.341 slash line.

The move doesn’t guarantee Herrera’s departure from the organization. The Phillies now have 7 days to trade Herrera. If the team can’t find a deal for Herrera, it can either release Herrera or option him to the minor leagues.

Herrera is under contract for at least two more seasons with the Phillies. He’ll make $17 million over that period. The team can buy out his 2021 option for $2.5 million if Herrera remains with the organization.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: