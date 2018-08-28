Phillies claim Jose Bautista on waivers

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Phillies have claimed Jose Bautista on revocable trade waivers and are currently discussing a trade with the Mets.

As with all other waiver claims, the Mets have until a set deadline — some time on Tuesday in this case — to either trade Bautista to the Phillies, allow him to leave for nothing on waivers or to pull him back and keep him for the rest of the season.

Bautista got off to a surprisingly hot start after signing with the Mets, but overall he’s hitting just .199/.340/.368 in 338 plate appearances this season, including the 12 games he played for the Braves.