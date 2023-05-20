Phillies claim Dylan Covey off waivers from Dodgers

Phillies claim starter/reliever off waivers from Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The pitching-needy Phillies claimed right-hander Dylan Covey off waivers from the Dodgers Saturday afternoon, adding him to the 40-man roster and transferring Darick Hall to the 60-day injured list.

Covey made one relief appearance with the Dodgers this season, allowing two runs in four innings. He was designated for assignment on Thursday.

Covey made 45 starts for the White Sox from 2017-19 with a 6.54 ERA. He spent 2020 with the Red Sox, then pitched in China the last two seasons.

The 31-year-old's main pitch is a 94 mph sinker. At Triple A this season, he used his cutter, curveball and slider about equally.

It is unclear whether Covey will start for the Phillies Tuesday when the fifth spot in their rotation comes up again. Taijuan Walker will start Sunday against the Cubs on three days' rest, followed by Zack Wheeler on Monday at home against the Diamondbacks. Tuesday is TBA.

One thing that is clear is that the Phillies needed another pitcher who was stretched out the way Covey has been. Beyond not having a fifth starter, the Phils have dealt with underperformance in a rotation that is in the bottom-third of baseball in ERA (5.06) and innings per start (5.0). They still might go with a bullpen game Tuesday, but if they do, they'll have another pitcher capable of going multiple innings in Covey.

Hall has been on the injured list since April 7 with a right thumb sprain. He underwent surgery on April 12 and is first eligible to return on June 5.