Phillies get by Cardinals, 4-2

The Philadelphia Phillies built an early 3-0 and beat the Cardinals 4-2 on Friday night in Pennsylvania.

Former Cardinal shortstop Edmundo Sosa had the big hit in the 2nd inning, a two run homer off Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas to put Philly up 3-0. Brandon Crawford started at shortstop for the Cards and hit his first home run with St. Louis, The solo homer in the 3rd inning cut the Cards deficit to 3-1. Nolan Arenado hit his 5th home run of the season in the 7th inning to get the Cards closer at 3-2. Masyn Winn came into the game as a pinch-hitter. He flew out to left field to see his 18 game hitting streak come to an end.

Phillies starting pitcher Arron Nola pitched into the 7th inning and got the win (6-2).

You can see the Cardinals and Phillies game on Saturday right here on Fox 2. Coverage starts at 6:00 PM.

