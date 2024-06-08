Phillies bring win streak into matchup with the Mets

Philadelphia Phillies (44-19, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (27-35, fourth in the NL East)

London; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-1, 1.70 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (3-2, 3.63 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -163, Mets +138; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the New York Mets.

New York has gone 13-21 in home games and 27-35 overall. The Mets have gone 15-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Philadelphia has a 44-19 record overall and a 17-10 record on the road. The Phillies are 15-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Phillies are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 31 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 14 home runs while slugging .512. Nicholas Castellanos is 10-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 6-4, .216 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.