Phillies bring Marsh back from IL, option Wilson to Lehigh Valley

BALTIMORE — Brandon Marsh is back. Trea Turner could be right behind him.

The Phillies announced before Saturday’s game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards that Marsh (right hamstring) has been taken off the injured list and that infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson has been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Turner (left hamstring) once again ran the bases and manager Rob Thomson said it’s “theoretically” possible that he could be back in the lineup as soon as Sunday’s series finale against the O’s. It’s also possible, he added, that the shortstop could run again or get a day off. Either way, barring an unforeseen setback, he appears to be close.

Said Marsh, who arrived in Baltimore Saturday morning: “We definitely tested it, and everything went well. Big thank you to the training staff who helped me get well. We just had to check off the boxes to make sure I was 100 percent.

“We got it feeling good and we then tested it, pushed it and strengthened it after that. So I’m feeling good and feeling confident and excited (to be back).”

When Turner comes back, the Phillies will have an interesting decision to make. Every indication is that David Dahl, Cristian Pache or Johan Rojas will have to be moved to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster.

There has been speculation that Marsh, who has played mostly left field, could move to center, which would leave Rojas as the odd man out. Marsh is tied for second among all National League outfielders with seven Defensive Runs Saved.

The manager did not refute that possibility.

“Right now we have Rojas and Pache. But I view (Marsh) as a centerfielder as well,” he said.

Marsh, who started in left Saturday, insisted he didn’t read anything into the fact that he played center for Reading during his rehab assignment.

“No. I just showed up and played a ball game,” he said.