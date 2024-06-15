Phillies bring Marsh back from IL, option Wilson to Lehigh Valley originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

BALTIMORE – Brandon Marsh is back.

The Phillies announced before Saturday’s game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards that the outfielder has been taken off the injured list and that infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson has been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Marsh was placed on the IL on June 3 with a right hamstring strain. He was hitting .265 with 6 home runs, 26 RBI and a .770 OPS when he was sidelined. He had played two rehab games with Double-A Reading.

This move was expected and unsurprising. The next chess move, which could occur as soon as Sunday when shortstop Trea Turner (strained hamstring) also comes off the IL, will be more complex.

Every indication is that David Dahl, Cristian Pache or Johan Rojas will have to be moved to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster.

There has been speculation that Marsh, who has played mostly left field, could move to center, which would leave Rojas as the odd man out. Marsh is tied for second among all National League outfielders with seven Defensive Runs Saved. He played center in his final rehab game Friday night.