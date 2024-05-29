Phillies bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Giants

Philadelphia Phillies (38-18, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-27, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (4-1, 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -202, Giants +167; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to break their three-game losing streak with a win against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 29-27 overall and 17-10 at home. Giants hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 16-10 record on the road and a 38-18 record overall. The Phillies have a 29-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 14 doubles and eight home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 10-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has five doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 10-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .278 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .250 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.