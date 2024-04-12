Phillies bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-4, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-6, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-1, 4.82 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -161, Pirates +137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Philadelphia has a 7-6 record overall and a 3-4 record in home games. Phillies hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 6-2 record in road games and a 9-4 record overall. The Pirates have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.72.

Friday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh ranks second on the Phillies with four extra base hits (four home runs). Bryce Harper is 9-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Edward Olivares has a double, three home runs and seven RBI for the Pirates. Joey Bart is 3-for-8 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Pirates: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (hip), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.