Phillies bring 1-0 series advantage over Cardinals into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (5-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-6)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-1, 0.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -130, Cardinals +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the St. Louis Cardinals leading the series 1-0.

St. Louis is 5-6 overall and 2-2 at home. The Cardinals have a 2-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 3-1 record on the road and a 5-5 record overall. The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .233.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has four doubles and a home run for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-42 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Brandon Marsh has three home runs and six RBI while hitting .310 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 11-for-41 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by one run

Phillies: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hand), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.