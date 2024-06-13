Phillies' Brandon Marsh to start rehab assignment

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 17: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a sixth inning RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Two of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh will begin a minor-league rehab assignment today with the Reading Fightin Phils after his right hamstring strain on June 3, the team announced Thursday.

Marsh’s addition to the 10-Day injury list halted his impressive second season in Philadelphia, which included a .265 batting average with 21 runs scored, six home runs and eight bases stolen over 52 games. While no potential return date was confirmed, his return to the field marks progress.

The rehab assignment will be Marsh’s third since joining the Phillies. He previously played with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in following a left ankle sprain in August 2022 and a left knee contusion in August 2023.

The 26-year-old has remained a key piece in the Phillies’ roster since his acquisition from Los Angeles in 2022, hitting .288 to help lead the Phillies to a National League Championship the same year. Once cleared, Marsh is expected to return as the team’s regular center fielder.