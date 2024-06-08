Phillies beat Mets 7-2 in MLB London Series

Bryce Harper scored his 321st career homer during the Philadelphia Phillies' victory at London Stadium [Getty Images]

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 7-2 in the opening game of Major League Baseball's London Series at London Stadium.

The game was decided by an explosive six-run fourth inning for the Phillies which resulted in the Mets' starting pitcher Sean Manaea being pulled.

With the Mets leading 1-0, Phillies first baseman Harper - who walked out to the Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' - hit a solo home run and celebrated with a knee slide.

Whit Merrifield then took centre stage when he smashed a three-run homer while Edmundo Sosa and Kyle Schwarber both singled to make it 6-1.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza pulled Manaea and sent in reliever Sean Reid-Foley, who prevented further damage, but the Mets could not get back into the game.

Victory for Philadelphia was their seventh in eight games, while the Mets' run of three wins came to an end.

This is the third MLB series to take place in London, following the New York Yankees v Chicago Red Sox in 2019 and the Chicago Cubs against St Louis Cardinals in 2023.

The Mets were classed as the home team, with fan Matthew Broderick - of Ferris Bueller's Day Off fame - throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

The two sides return to West Ham's London Stadium on Sunday for second game of the series, when the Phillies will be the 'home' side.