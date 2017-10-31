Phillies avoid status quo with Gabe Kapler hire

Gabe Kapler's formal introduction to Philadelphia will come later this week following the conclusion of the World Series.

His informal indoctrination as Phillies manager came Monday afternoon when he stepped off the plane at Philadelphia International Airport and was greeted by the city's unofficial welcoming committee - "Johnny Airport" himself, John Clark.

Kidding aside, Kapler's impact on the Phillies is a story on its first page, let alone chapter. With no previous track record as a major-league manager or coach to rely upon, we're basically all guessing what Kapler brings to the table.

So what can we reasonably take away from the Kapler hire right now?

• Status quo simply will not do for the Phillies anymore. There was a time, not that long ago, when the organization likely would have hired Dusty Wathan as the next manager. He's been a good soldier for the club at the minor-league level, winning games while developing some of the talent that has now arrived at the big-league level (more on him here). I actually think those factors worked against Wathan this time around. Starting with managing partner John Middleton and working down to GM Matt Klentak, the mandate for a fresh approach has been made clear. You could argue that the three most prominent roles in the organization - team president, general manager and manager - are now helmed by three men (Andy MacPhail, Klentak and Gabe Kapler) who had no ties to the organization as early as two and a half years ago.

• The front office wants more say in the day-to-day roster usage and game management. That doesn't mean that Pete Mackanin did not use analytics in creating lineups or managing the pitching staff. It also should not be interpreted to mean that Kapler is just turning his lineup card over to the club's recently bolstered analytics department and calling it a day. But I think it's safe to assume that the days of starting Cameron Perkins as a leadoff hitter six times in a season are gone. It's just logical to have a manager and front office as united as possible on how the roster is being deployed.