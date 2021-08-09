With Phillies atop NL East, Bryce Harper now the second favorite for NL MVP

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper now second favorite for NL MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Since general manager Mike Rizzo turned the 2021 Washington Nationals into sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline, Bryce Harper's NL MVP odds have skyrocketed.

Blowing kisses and crushing dingers to the Washington faithful during the Phillies' four-game sweep of the Nationals, Harper has leaped into the MVP conversation. Now behind only Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., Harper's current future odds to be named NL MVP are +400, according to PointsBet sportsbook.

Tatis remains the clear favorite with -110, Dodgers slugger Max Muncy slots right behind Harper at +450 and another former National Trea Turner has the fourth-best odds at +650. In spite of Turner having an under-the-radar stellar season prior to being traded to the Dodgers, no player has ever won the NL MVP after switching teams.

Harper and the Phillies have lost just once since the July 30 deadline and are coming off clean sweeps of both the Nationals and Mets. Philadelphia is now up two games on the second-place Braves in the NL East while Harper's stock continues to rise.

The Nationals (50-62) have trended the other way having only won twice of their nine contests, which likely takes 2020 NL batting title winner Juan Soto out of contention.

Harper has terrorized the Nats with two home runs and four RBIs in his last 16 at-bats against his former club. Another two homers and three RBIs this weekend against the Mets have only helped his case.

Another important factor from July 30 was Tatis partially dislocating his left shoulder on a slide to third base against the Rockies, the third time Tatis left a game with the injury, and the second time he was placed on the Injured List. Tatis remains on the IL but recently said he is definitely coming back this season. As Harper's biggest hurdle to the award, Tatis leads the NL in homers (31) and stolen bases (23).

