Tuesday saw the Baltimore Orioles take down the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 in extra innings in the first game of a three-game set. The loss for Philadelphia could largely be pinned on some bad defensive-lapses in the field.

Following the result, NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst Ricky Bottalico let the Phillies know just how disappointing their play on the field was.

"I thought this game was an embarrassment to baseball. I felt like the Bad News Bears-type stuff today," Bottalico said.

On Thursday, Baltimore completed the sweep with an 11-4 drubbing. So, of course, Bottalico had some more words for Philadelphia. The team went from an "embarrassment" to "lifeless."

"Watching this game, I saw a lifeless Phillies team," Bottalico said. "Coming into a game where you're playing the Baltimore Orioles and the Orioles had just beaten you up two games in a row, you would have thought there would be some fight back."

"I saw a lifeless Phillies team."



You already know that Ricky Bo has some things to say about tonight's loss to the Orioles. pic.twitter.com/1oGrdkHFeP



— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 14, 2020

Bottalico specifically took issue with the Phillies bullpen, which has consistently struggled throughout the 2020 season.

"If I was out there and I was in this bullpen and I wasn't pitching well right now, I would be scared to death to walk into that clubhouse every day after the game," Bottalico said.

Coming into the 2020 season, the Phillies were expected to contend for the playoffs while the Orioles struggled through another year of rebuilding. For at least three days in August, the roles were reversed.

Stay connected to the Orioles with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE ORIOLES NEWS:

Phillies analyst calls team 'lifeless' following Orioles series sweep originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington