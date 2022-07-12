Phillies' Alec Bohm escapes serious finger injury

Alec Bohm escapes serious injury, will be evaluated for possible IL stint originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ST. LOUIS -- Alec Bohm escaped a serious hand injury Monday night, but will continue to be evaluated for a possible trip to the injured list.

Bohm dislocated the ring finger on his left hand while diving into second base trying to stretch a single into a double in the second inning of the Phillies' 6-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Bohm left the game in pain, holding his left hand tight to his body. Television cameras caught him telling first base coach Paco Figueroa, "It's broken."

X-rays showed it was not broken.

Bohm and the Phillies dodged a bullet.

Already, the Phillies have two players on the injured list with broken bones in their hands -- Jean Segura and Bryce Harper.

Manager Rob Thomson said Bohm would continue to be evaluated and the team had not decided if the injury would require a trip to the injured list. The third baseman will already be down for at least Tuesday and Wednesday because he can't travel to Toronto.

Several hours before his injury, Bohm was in the news. He is one of four players, along with catcher J.T. Realmuto and pitchers Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson, who will go on MLB's restricted list as the team heads to Toronto for a two-game series with the Blue Jays. None of the four players are vaccinated for COVID-19, which Canada requires for entry.

On the subject of not getting the vaccine, Bohm said, "My decision is going to stay my decision. I'm not going to backpedal on that. I've made my choice, and that's kind of what I'm sticking to.

"It's just my choice. My stance never really changed, I guess. It was my personal choice. The consequences of that are what they are."

The consequence may be going on the restricted list, missing two games and two days' pay.

Or the Phils could decide that Bohm's injury, though not as bad as a break, could require time on the IL. Stay tuned.