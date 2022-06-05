Phillies' Alec Bohm bloodies self in bat-slamming tantrum

This could have gone a lot worse for Alec Bohm.

The Philadelphia Phillies infielder was displeased with himself early in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. With runners on second and third in the first inning, Bohm struck out swinging with Michael Lorenzen on the mound.

When he returned to the dugout, he took his frustrations out on his bat. And the bat rack. And, ultimately, his neck. When he slammed the knob of his bat against the rack, the barrel slammed back into his neck.

By the time he composed himself, he'd drawn his own blood.

Alec Bohm cut himself after slamming his bat in the dugout pic.twitter.com/X2u9fxhZaN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 4, 2022

Fortunately for the Phillies, they cleared the bases in a five-run first inning en route to a 7-2 win. Fortunately for Bohm, that wasn't the end of his day or a precursor to a hospital visit. Bohm's wound was only on the surface. He returned to the field and finished the game. Though he didn't help his stat line, going 0 for 4 at the plate with two strikeouts.

The win marked the second-straight for the Phillies under interim manager Rob Thomson after Friday's dismissal of Joe Girardi. Hopefully for Bohm's sake, he was able to enjoy the Phillies' new-found success.