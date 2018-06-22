Phillies agree to terms with veteran infielder

A reinforcement is coming.

After recent injuries that have sent infielders J.P. Crawford and Pedro Florimon to the disabled list with a fractured left hand and a fractured right foot, respectively, the Phillies have been looking for some temporary help for the big league club. Today, the team agreed to terms with veteran infielder Danny Espinosa, who will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the coming days.

Espinosa, 31, has appeared in 872 career games over eight years in the majors, most notably with the Washington Nationals, with a career slash of .221/.297/.378. Espinosa started 2018 in Triple-A in the Toronto Blue Jays' system before being released and signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers and being assigned to their Triple-A team in Oklahoma City. He was released again on May 30 after hitting just .150 in 60 at-bats.

While the production at the plate has been underwhelming, especially this year, Espinosa is a quality defensive player who can play every position in the infield. He provides a veteran presence as a short-term fix and profiles better in that role than the next-best option, Mitch Walding, who struck out in each of his seven at-bats with the Phillies.

Espinosa won't be asked to do much, but if he can provide some relief for Maikel Franco, Cesar Hernandez and Scott Kingery, while hitting the odd home run and playing reliable defense, he will be a welcome quick-fix until the team regains their health.

In a corresponding move, LHP Zac Curtis has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Curtis has a 3.38 ERA in four appearances this season with the Phillies.