Phillies in advanced talks to sign Corey Knebel

Phillies clear spot on 40-man roster — could Corey Knebel fill it? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As expected, the Phillies tendered 2022 contracts to three arbitration-eligible players on Tuesday. Pitchers Zach Eflin and Jose Alvarado and first baseman Rhys Hoskins are all now considered signed players for the coming season. They have the right to have their salary determined in an arbitration hearing later this winter but could reach a mutual agreement with the team before then.

The team did not tender a contract to outfielder Roman Quinn, who had been designated for assignment earlier in the week. The waiver process on Quinn had apparently not begun so the non-tender makes him a free agent. There is a chance he could sign a minor-league contract with the Phillies and remain in the organization.

Though not arbitration-eligible, reliever Kyle Dohy was not tendered a big-league contract. He did sign a minor-league deal and remains in the organization. Dohy's exit leaves one opening on the 40-man roster, which is significant as the Phillies work to add to the roster before the collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the Players Association expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. MLB owners are expected to impose a lockout and a freeze on all transactions at that time.

The Phillies have been pursuing a number of free agents, including reliever Corey Knebel and slugger Kyle Schwarber. According to sources, the team was in advanced talks with Knebel. Stay tuned.

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube